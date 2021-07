A little while ago, French publisher ARTE, in collaboration with Upian and Hiver Prod, announced a unique narrative adventure in the form of Unmaze (Free). Unmaze has you guiding Asterion and Theseus out of the maze in an adventure game inspired by Greek mythology. What makes Unmaze more interesting is in how it uses the phone light sensor as a part of the gameplay. Unmaze includes 8 endings with 10 mazes and 5 chapters to go through. Unmaze‘s release date and pre-orders recently went live for free and the game has now launched on iOS and Android worldwide. Watch the Unmaze gameplay trailer below: