Authors of “Blackout” on celebrating Black love in all forms

We all watch a lot on our TVs and over the last year we’ve all watched A LOT on our TVs, for obvious reasons. Whether you found new favorites like Bridgerton or Tiger King or went back to tried and true gems, odds are, you’ve spent a solid chunk of time staring off into the void for connection, for comfort, and for laughs. But what did you tune in to for inspiration? If you’re coming up short, we think these music documentaries about strong women are the perfect way to go — here’s why.