Hannah Fidell

Back in September 2020, Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley discussed the pitch he made FX Networks for an Alien miniseries and it apparently worked because, by the end of that year, the deal was done. Now we're learning more from Hawley about the upcoming series in an interview with Vanity Fair to promote his new novel Anthem, including a production update on the FX on Hulu series as well as some insight into the themes that the series will be taking a deep dive into over the course of its run. But right out of the gate, Hawley made news for Fargo fans by revealing that Season 5 is coming together- slowly. "Yeah, I think so. I don't have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They're not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending and deliberately come to something, knowing it's the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology," Hawley responded when asked about the anthology series continuing for a fifth round. As for his thoughts on his Alien series, here's a look at some of the highlights.