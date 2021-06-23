Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hannah Fidell

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago

‘A Teacher’ Creator Inks First-Look Deal With FX. Hannah Fidell is putting down roots at FX. The creator of limited series A Teacher has inked a first-look deal with the Disney-backed basic cable network’s FX Productions. The pact comes as…

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Fidell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#The Creator#Basic Cable#First Look Deal#Disney#Fx Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosDeadline

‘A Teacher’ Creator Hannah Fidell Strikes First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Hannah Fidell, creator of Kate Mara drama A Teacher, is staying in business with FX. The writer, director and producer has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions. It comes after her FX on Hulu miniseries, which also starred Nick Robinson, launched in November. The series is based on her indie drama, which was her feature film directorial debut.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

A League of Their Own: Nick Offerman Joins Amazon Series Cast

With production underway in Pittsburgh on Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), and Sony Pictures TV's reimagining of Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own, it appears Amazon series has found its "Jimmy Dugan" (Tom Hanks in the film) in Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman. A former Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, Offerman's Casey "Dove" Porter earned his nickname when his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was going to be the next big Major League Baseball star until he blew out his arm three years into his run. Now, he sees taking the Peaches to the championship could be his key to a comeback.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

A League of Their Own

Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ Recruits Nick Offerman for Key Role (Exclusive) Amazon’s A League of Their Own update has cast its version of Jimmy Dugan. Parks and Recreation favorite Nick Offerman has joined the live-action series from creators Abbi Jacobson and…. ‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot Ordered...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy at Apple TV+

“Sunnyside” star Joel Kim Booster has joined the cast of the untitled Maya Rudolph comedy at Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday. Picked up straight-to-series back in March, the series stars Rudolph as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'Pretty Little Liars' HBO Max Reboot Casts Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have both been cast in the series, which is titled “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” In addition, Lisa Soper has come onboard to direct the first two episodes of the series. More from Variety. HBO Max Commissions Wanninkhof Case Docu-Series with Unicorn Content (EXCLUSIVE) WarnerMedia...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“KIMI” Is Soderbergh’s “The Conversation”

With the release of his new crime film “No Sudden Move” on HBO Max tonight, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has been doing some press rounds and has gone into more detail about his next feature “KIMI”. Zoe Kravitz leads the tech thriller as an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who discovers recorded...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Discovery Channel

‘Gold Rush’ Spinoff Greenlighted at Discovery Channel (Exclusive) Discovery Channel’s top-rated series Gold Rush is getting another spinoff. Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune will give viewers a look inside the “high-stakes gambles of the gold-mining offseason for…. Discovery Orders ‘Serengeti II,’ Lupita Nyong’o Returns as Narrator (Exclusive) Discovery is returning to...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Blumhouse Productions

Blumhouse Sues ‘Boss Level’ Producers, Hulu Over Recutting Deal. Blumhouse Productions says it was “swindled” by the producers of Boss Level after it was brought in to recut and salvage the film because the initial version failed to sell. Boss Level…. Discovery+ Orders True-Crime Series From Blumhouse Television (Exclusive) Discovery+...
TV Seriesimdb.com

FX's Alien Series Is 'Not a Ripley Story,' Says Noah Hawley — Spring Start Eyed

The Xenomorphs won’t have to worry about getting owned by Ellen Ripley in the Alien TV series currently being penned by Fargo‘s Noah Hawley. FX Networks chief John Landgraf announced back in December that the cabler’s production house “is moving quickly to bring audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science-fiction/horror classics ever made — Alien.” He offered no plot details at the time, but said that the series is “set not too far into our future” and would be “the first Alien story to be set on Earth.”
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Chapelwaite, Ray, Maisel, Fantasy

EPIX has announced a Sunday, August 22nd premiere date for “Chapelwaite,” the Adrien Brody-led event series adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot”. Set in the 1850s, the story follows a widower who settles his family in a sleepy Maine town and must confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Fargo’ May End With Season 5, Teases Noah Hawley

The good news is we have an update about the future of Fargo. The bad? It’s bittersweet. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, showrunner Noah Hawley confirmed that Fargo will likely be getting a Season 5. But the creator believes this new installment may also be the last. When...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Noah Hawley Updates Alien Series; Offers Brief Fargo Season 5 Update

Back in September 2020, Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley discussed the pitch he made FX Networks for an Alien miniseries and it apparently worked because, by the end of that year, the deal was done. Now we're learning more from Hawley about the upcoming series in an interview with Vanity Fair to promote his new novel Anthem, including a production update on the FX on Hulu series as well as some insight into the themes that the series will be taking a deep dive into over the course of its run. But right out of the gate, Hawley made news for Fargo fans by revealing that Season 5 is coming together- slowly. "Yeah, I think so. I don't have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They're not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending and deliberately come to something, knowing it's the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology," Hawley responded when asked about the anthology series continuing for a fifth round. As for his thoughts on his Alien series, here's a look at some of the highlights.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Naomi Series Co-Creator Ava DuVernay Explains New Approach to Projects

The last time we checked in with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer & co-executive producer Jill Blankenship's Naomi, viewers were treated to a preview image of Kaci Walfall and the rest of "Team Naomi": Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Nathan (Daniel Puig), and Anthony (Will Myers). Based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, the series follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi McDuffie (Walfall) is inspired to uncover its origins- and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Gossip Girl’: BBC Nabs Reboot of Pop Culture Classic Show

The BBC has pounced on the keenly anticipated reboot of iconic drama “Gossip Girl” as a U.K. premiere. The show will be available on BBC One and streamer BBC iPlayer later this year. In addition, all six series of the pop culture classic, which ran from 2007-2012 will be available on iPlayer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’s HBO Max Reboot Swooped On By The BBC

The BBC has acquired HBO Max’s much-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl for BBC One and iPlayer. The iconic youth drama has been reimagined for the smartphone era, where beautiful influencers carefully police their image on social media. It premieres on HBO Max on July 8, but the BBC would only...
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Like many of this year’s Emmy categories, we’re going to get a batch of primarily brand new players, whether it’s their first season or the field opening up to finally let them in, you can expect the class of 2021 to look almost nothing like 2020. It’s actually 2019 that...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Releases Cast Amid Efforts To Continue The Story

The options on the cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, headlined by Jane Levy, expired earlier this week, and they have not been extended, I have learned. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist lead studio Lionsgate Television has been looking to find a new home for the show since NBC canceled the series three weeks ago after two seasons and a potential move to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock did not materialize. (As Zoey’s streaming home, Peacock had been considered the most realistic alternative.)