Warhammer+ Streaming Service Reveals Launch Date, Price, Other Details

Magic: The Gathering‘s next major expansion won’t just be adopting Dungeons & Dragons as a means of free marketing for both products. Far from it; Wizards of the Coast is going to great lengths in order to ensure that both brands meld together seamlessly, especially in terms of mechanical synergy. One would be forgiven for thinking, after all, that card games and tabletop RPGs have no business being paired together, but judging by today’s reveal, the developer has perfectly captured the flavor of the latter. Nowhere is this more evident than with a brand-new card type debuting in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.