Warhammer+ Streaming Service Reveals Launch Date, Price, Other Details
Games Workshop revealed new details about its Warhammer+ streaming app, including its price and release date. The new streaming app will launch on August 25th, with a price of $5.99/month or $59.99/year. The new service will include access to a number of live-action and animated streaming series, a free Warhammer 40,000 or Warhammer: Age of Sigmar miniature, and access to a library of Warhammer Black Library books and and archive of White Dwarf magazine issues. Subscribing to Warhammer+ will also unlock content on the Warhammer 40K and the upcoming Warhammer: Age of Sigmar rules apps, providing players with access to full rulebooks on their mobile app.comicbook.com