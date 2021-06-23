Cancel
Economy

XPEV Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Xpeng Following the Hong Kong IPO News

By William White
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is getting a boost today thanks to the company’s initial public offering (IPO) news coming out of Hong Kong. According to recent reports, the company has been approved for an IPO listing in Hong Kong. These reports also claim that the IPO will have Xpeng raising between $1 billion and $2 billion. It’s worth noting that XPEN stock is already listed in the U.S. and that the company is based out of China.

