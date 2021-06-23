GSK drugmaker sets ambitious sales target before shake-up

The shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) are up 0.4% at $39.96 this morning, following news that Elliott Management has urged the British pharmaceutical company to name a new set of board directors to decide the future of its CEO Emma Walmsley. The activist investor wrote in a 17-page letter stating that GSK has "underperformed every single peer in over nearly every conceivable timeframe," adding that with "superior execution," it could see a roughly 45% bounce in share prices leading up to its consumer health spinoff in mid-2022.