GSK drugmaker sets ambitious sales target before shake-up

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €189.42 ($222.84).