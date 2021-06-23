Cancel
Medical & Biotech

GSK drugmaker sets ambitious sales target before shake-up

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSK has cut its dividend and set ambitious sales targets as its under-pressure chief executive, Dame Emma Walmsley, pledged to lead Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker through a corporate shake-up next year. GSK is spinning off its consumer healthcare business and aims to increase sales at the remaining pharmaceuticals and vaccines business,...

News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
BusinessLife Style Extra

Moody's raises GSK outlook to stable as tips debt cut amid spin-off

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Friday upped its outlook for GlaxoSmithKline PLC, after the pharmaceutical firm laid out its strategic vision last week. The ratings agency now has a stable outlook for GSK, raised from negative. It affirms its A2 long-term senior unsecured rating. "Today's outlook change follows...
Medical & Biotechbioworld.com

Alector selector dials up GSK in potential $2.2B progranulin deal

Alector Inc. Chief Operating Officer Shehnaaz Suliman said her company’s deal with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) – worth as much as $2.2 billion – “allows us to expand into indications that we have been quite thoughtful about doing, but in a more expeditious manner. This is really an opportune time to continue to explore the biology of these programs across multiple indications.”
BusinessUS News and World Report

GSK Rejects Elliott's Demands for Board Change, Consumer Sale

(Reuters) -GSK on Friday rejected Elliott's demands that the British company change its board and sell its consumer healthcare arm after separating it from its pharma business, a day after strongly worded proposals from the activist investor. "The Board strongly believes Emma Walmsley is the right leader of New GSK...
Businessinvesting.com

Investor Elliott wants GSK leadership settled before split

LONDON (Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott said GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) should review its leadership and consider a sale of its consumer healthcare business as it confirmed on Thursday that it had taken a significant stake in the British pharmaceuticals group. GSK last week set out plans for a separate listing next year...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Investor Elliott says GSK should consider sale of consumer health

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott urged GlaxoSmithKline to consider the sale of its consumer healthcare business, which is being listed next year. “Any strategic opportunity for the sale of CH (consumer healthcare) should be diligently pursued and accompanied by a clear plan for how GSK will use the proceeds,” Elliott said in a letter to the GSK board, confirming it had taken a significant position in GSK.
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Activist Investor Calls for Leadership Shake-Up at GSK

The shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) are up 0.4% at $39.96 this morning, following news that Elliott Management has urged the British pharmaceutical company to name a new set of board directors to decide the future of its CEO Emma Walmsley. The activist investor wrote in a 17-page letter stating that GSK has "underperformed every single peer in over nearly every conceivable timeframe," adding that with "superior execution," it could see a roughly 45% bounce in share prices leading up to its consumer health spinoff in mid-2022.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Activist Investor Continues Campaign Against Walmsley, GSK Leadership

Activist investor Elliott Management continues to push for a change in leadership at GlaxoSmithKline ahead of the planned 2022 split of the company. Without specifically calling her out, the investment group made it clear that current Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley should not continue to lead. In an 18-page letter,...
Businesswsau.com

Factbox: Activist investor Elliott’s five proposals for GSK

(Reuters) – Activist fund Elliott, which has taken a “significant” stake in pharmaceuticals group GSK, has written to the British company’s board setting out five main recommendations to improve the company’s performance.. Below is a summary of Elliott’s proposals. ENSURING ‘RIGHT’ LEADERSHIP. Elliott wants GSK to appoint non-executive directors with...
BusinessTelegraph

Elliott pushes for private equity sale of GSK's £40bn consumer arm

The activist investor Elliott Advisors is pushing for GlaxoSmithKline to consider scrapping plans to list its toothpaste and painkillers business and explore a sale to a private equity consortium that it believes it could lead. In a further escalation of its attack on GSK chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley, the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

GSK sets out plans for listing of consumer products venture

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s GSK on Wednesday unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer into a separate company by the middle of next year, as the pharmaceutical giant sharpens its focus on prescription medicines and vaccines. The separation will be achieved by demerging...
Medical & Biotech104.1 WIKY

GSK pledges sales boost after split from consumer arm

(Reuters) -New GSK, the pharmaceuticals business being separated from its consumer health operations, pledged to increase sales by more than 5% a year to 2026, the group said on Wednesday, as it published details of the split. Investors have been waiting for details of the separation, which was first unveiled...
Medical & BiotechUS News and World Report

GSK to Boost Spending Power of Pharma Business Post Break-Up

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline will lay out plans to boost the spending power of its research-focused pharmaceuticals business at an investor day on Wednesday, as analysts call on the British drugmaker to boost drug development prospects with takeovers or alliances. New GSK, the pharma business to be separated from its...
Stocksinvesting.com

Elliott Management says GSK has 45% upside after years of underperformance

Investing.com – Hedge fund Elliott Management has released a 17-page letter to the GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) chairman and board of directors, saying the company has underperformed for years and has an opportunity to generate up to 45% upside in its share price. This is the first time the hedge fund has...
