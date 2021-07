Jobs in the U.S. rose by 850,000 in June, above the consensus estimate for a gain of 706,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. The main question now for markets and economists is whether the positive June report could encourage the Federal Reserve to taper its monthly asset purchases – a form of monetary stimulus – more quickly. There’s a raging debate over the matter currently ongoing within the central bank over whether the U.S. central bank needs to throttle back from the stimulus as the economy accelerates out of the pandemic, to keep inflation from getting too hot.