Wilma Theater Announces New Online Performance Designed to be Watched in the Dark

delcoculturevultures.com
 12 days ago

The Wilma Theater is pleased to announce the release of a new digital performance that is designed to be viewed in the dark. HOLD FAST is a stunning short movie – full of gorgeous music and enchanting dance – that meditates back on our sorrowful year in quarantine, and looks forward to the hopeful but changed new world before us. Created and performed by HotHouse Company member Steven Rishard, with original music by Alex Bechtel, this on-demand performance is available to the public starting Thursday, June 24.

