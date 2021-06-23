Parks board hears dog park update, lake bond proposal

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Williston Park will hold a public hearing as follows:DATE: Monday, July 26, 2021 TIME: 7:00 p.m. PLACE: Village Hall 494 Willis Avenue Williston Park, NY SUBJECT: To consider the following application made by Karen and Alexander Rosier, with respect to the premises known as 85 Dartmouth Street, Village of Williston Park, the premises located within the Residential ìBî District, also known as Section 9, Block 197, Lots 6, 7 on the Nassau County Land and Tax Map, pursuant to the Municipal Zoning Ordinance, requesting a special exception permit therefrom the Board of Trustees pursuant to Village Code §230-14D(1)(a), to allow for the installation of a semi in-ground swimming pool (12’x24′) within the rear yard of the premises.All interested persons may hear and be heard at the aforesaid time and place. All documents regarding said application can be reviewed during the normal business hours of the Building Department.BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES Julie Kain, Village ClerkDated: June 24, 2021.