Accidents

Firefighters Douse Brush Fire Threatening Glasgow Neighborhood

By Chris McDaniel
glasgowcourier.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brushfire threatening a Glasgow neighborhood was extinguished Monday evening before any structures were damaged. The fire, located in the coulee in Northern Heights, also known as Honda Hills, was reported to emergency dispatch at 7:54 p.m. About a dozen firefighters with the Glasgow Fire Department and the Long Run Fire Department responded to the blaze. The firefighters were joined by Glasgow Police Corporal Joshua Nolan and Valley County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Joseph Tihlarik. One engine and four wildland rigs were on scene.

