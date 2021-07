Apple kicked off its WWDC week with a ton of announcements, most of them related to software and apps, of course. One of the highlights its iOS 15, the next version of Apple’s mobile platform, and the features that it will bring to iPhones and iPads. Another highlight, unsurprisingly, is the work Apple has done to protect its users’ privacy. That said, it has also come under fire exactly for some privacy concerns, which could now escalate due to a new feature of iOS 15 that practically makes the Find My Network all-seeing.