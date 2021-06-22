Oktoberfest: Leavenworth plans a different kind of festival

LEAVENWORTH — After a year away due to the pandemic, the Oktoberfest is coming back to Leavenworth in 2021. But beyond this year, the city of Leavenworth is searching for a new vendor and potentially new kind of festival.

The non-profit group that puts on Oktoberfest each year, Projekt Bayern, is calling the 2021 event Leavenworth Oktoberfest Markt. Projekt Bayern is at the end of a five-year contract with the city, Leavenworth spokesperson Christie Voos said.

The Oktoberfest layout in downtown Leavenworth in 2021 will be the same as it has been in past years using the Festhalle and large tents. Voos said the city is now accepting requests for events for October of 2022.

“We’re seeking at the city a new style of partnership that is really a marquee event like an Oktoberfest but it doesn’t have to be that,” Voos said. “What we’re looking for is a non-profit or a group of nonprofits that will actively showcase local businesses in addition to other businesses to attack the thought process that we always have to do things the same way.”

This celebration should be more inclusive of local businesses, she said.

“That includes celebrating the inclusion of younger participants. Let’s have more events for children. Let’s get the families more involved and really work with the city to balance events with residents in October,” Voos said.

Oktoberfest has gotten so big that many locals don’t enjoy it, she said.

The city is seeking an event that includes family friendly hours and activities that could be spread over three weeks in October. The main event could take up to two city blocks and include multiple sites throughout the city with special attention paid to parking.

The city is looking for applications that include these concepts:

Jobs that pay wages above minimum wage

Profit share models where the city receives a portion of proceeds

Benefits to school and recreational entities within the city

Clean up and maintenance plan

The deadline for applications is Aug. 3, 2021. Voos said she fully expects Projekt Bayern to apply for 2022. She said there has not been any specific discussion around whether the future October festival would be centered around alcohol use.

“I wasn’t in any of those discussions, but I do know some of the locals have expressed concern with some of the alcohol consumption. I think that is a concern. At the city, we have to take all concerns into account,” Voos said. “As long as the non-profits work within the desires of the city, which are really the desires of the community, which are to be inclusive, I think the alcohol doesn’t need to be a main focus.”