The Johnson County Schools Board of Education approved a request to participate in the USDA's National School Lunch Program's "Seamless Summer" program. "We are asking permission to participate in the Seamless Summer option, and normally this time, every year, I come to you all asking about the community eligibility provision and it's a little different this year," said Marsha Coleman, Director of Nutrition Services for the district. "I'll just kind of give you a brief run through."