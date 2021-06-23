Cancel
Clarksville, TN

CWO (Ret.) Forrest E. Myers

Cover picture for the articleArmy Chief Warrant Officer (Retired) Forrest Edward Myers, 95, passed away June 18, 2021, in Fishers, Ind. after a battle with cancer. Born a Hoosier on April 7, 1926, Forrest grew up in the gentle hills of southern Indiana along the Ohio River in Crawford County. His family did not have a lot of money, but his youth was filled with fond adventures that generated wonderful stories he loved to share: fishing, exploring and raising goats – which he eventually traded for his beloved cow, Daisy – and surrounded by a large extended family that watched over him and his siblings. Always industrious, he worked to raise money by trapping, working farm fields and selling goat milk.

