One of the top Democrats in the U.S. House is backing an opponent of a key Bernie Sanders ally in an upcoming special U.S. election in Ohio, according to reports. The move by U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip, came after a town hall meeting for progressive Democrat Nina Turner, at which Clyburn was accused of being "stupid" for not having "cut a deal" with party leadership before endorsing Joe Biden for president.