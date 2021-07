Antitrust bills faced significant pushback in Congress yesterday from powerful tech companies and California lawmakers who represent some of their workers. The bills, which have some bipartisan support, made a splash earlier this month for taking direct aim at the far-reaching power of Big Tech, especially Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. But fissures began to show during a markup before the House Judiciary Committee as the companies — predictably — opposed the bills, and some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle spoke out against them.