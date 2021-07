Churchill Downs Early Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021

Olympic medals in golf appears to be more important to men this time around. The top four in the world skipped the Olympics when the sport returned after 112 years. Dustin Johnson is the only top player sitting out the Tokyo Games. The men's field features five of the top six in the world. And it includes local celebrity Hideki Matsuyama. He's the first Japanese player to win a green jacket at the Masters. All the medalists return for the women's competition. The Americans have four players. Leading the way are world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica.