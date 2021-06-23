Wolf Alice on Balancing Emotions, Playing the Hits, and New Album Blue Weekend

As album release dates go, this week has got to be the busiest of this year so far! Returning for her third solo album (and first release since relocating to Philly), Lucy Dacus showcases her intricate lyrics on the autobiographical Home Video. Quietly Blowing It is the 10th full length by Hiss Golden Messenger, and it features more of the consistently sharp songwriting that leader MC Taylor has honed over the past decade and a half. Following a brief hiatus from the studio, Modest Mouse turn in the kaleidoscopic The Golden Casket, channeling their signature indie thump through a psychedelic lens. On Our Extended Play, beabadoobee teams up with members of The 1975 for a bite-sized celebration of ’90s Britpop. Joshua Karpeh makes his long-awaited debut as Cautious Clay on Deadpan Love, featuring many of the adventurous singer’s previously released singles alongside new highlights. Philly favorites Hurry perfect their brand of shimmering guitar-pop on Fake Ideas. Boston’s Squirrel Flower, led by singer Ella Williams, chart a course to Planet (i) with an intimate and arresting set. The Mountain Goats recorded Dark in Here at the storied Muscle Shoals outpost Fame Studios, with legendary session players joining John Darnielle and company. New York’s Pom Pom Squad make their effervescent debut with Death of a Cheerleader, packing equal parts sugar and spikes. Soulful Los Angeles combo The Marías step out on Cinema, their debut LP. PRESS PLAY on these releases and so, so many more below…