Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wolf Alice on Balancing Emotions, Playing the Hits, and New Album Blue Weekend

By Consequence Staff
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 9 days ago

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Today, Wolf Alice catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest album, Blue Weekend. The band’s Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie discuss everything from alternate versions of some of the songs to writing about the balance of human emotions.

consequence.net
Community Policy
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bryan Ferry
Person
Ellie Rowsell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hits#Human Emotions#Radio#Wfpk#The National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

20 Times Rock + Metal Bands Played Their New Album in Full on Tour

Playing albums in full is quite commonplace in today's touring climate, but the feat is typically reserved for anniversary celebrations, not a brand new album. Still, a number of rock and metal bands have made the daring decision to play their latest record in its entirety on the road, and we've rounded up 20 instances in which it's happened.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

EXCLUSIVE VINYL: Quicksand’s new album ‘Distant Populations’ on limited edition blue/pink LP

New York City post-hardcore legends Quicksand have announced their second reunion album and fourth overall, Distant Populations, and we're very excited to have teamed up with the band and Epitaph Records on an exclusive "hot pink & cyan blue pinwheel" vinyl variant, limited to just 500 copies. The only place to pre-order this variant is in our stores. Get yours now before they're gone.
Musictheprp.com

Raunchy Recording New Album

Raunchy‘s return is still on with the band having been in the studio recently. Recording for their follow-up to their 2014 album has already commenced with the drums having recently been tracked by the band’s Morten Toft Hansen. Thus far, release plans for the long-awaited album don’t appear to have been disclosed as of yet.
Theater & Dancezapgossip.com

Jo O’Meara covers S Club 7 hit on new solo album

Jo O’Meara has covered S Club 7’s hit ‘Don’t Stop Movin” for her first solo album in 16 years. The pop star – who rose to fame as part of the ‘Bring It All Back’ hitmakers in the late ’90s and early 2000s – has revealed plans to release new LP ‘With Love’ later this summer.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 10 New Albums out June 25th!

As album release dates go, this week has got to be the busiest of this year so far! Returning for her third solo album (and first release since relocating to Philly), Lucy Dacus showcases her intricate lyrics on the autobiographical Home Video. Quietly Blowing It is the 10th full length by Hiss Golden Messenger, and it features more of the consistently sharp songwriting that leader MC Taylor has honed over the past decade and a half. Following a brief hiatus from the studio, Modest Mouse turn in the kaleidoscopic The Golden Casket, channeling their signature indie thump through a psychedelic lens. On Our Extended Play, beabadoobee teams up with members of The 1975 for a bite-sized celebration of ’90s Britpop. Joshua Karpeh makes his long-awaited debut as Cautious Clay on Deadpan Love, featuring many of the adventurous singer’s previously released singles alongside new highlights. Philly favorites Hurry perfect their brand of shimmering guitar-pop on Fake Ideas. Boston’s Squirrel Flower, led by singer Ella Williams, chart a course to Planet (i) with an intimate and arresting set. The Mountain Goats recorded Dark in Here at the storied Muscle Shoals outpost Fame Studios, with legendary session players joining John Darnielle and company. New York’s Pom Pom Squad make their effervescent debut with Death of a Cheerleader, packing equal parts sugar and spikes. Soulful Los Angeles combo The Marías step out on Cinema, their debut LP. PRESS PLAY on these releases and so, so many more below…
Musicsportswar.com

New Sault album...Nine.

Available for purchase, download or streaming for 99 days. The first couple of tracks, Fear and Bitter Streets, sound great on first listen. Highly, highly recommended music to check out. Bandcamp is the place to buy their stuff, if interested. Hope you enjoy.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Radiohead, Wolf Alice among UK music stars urging post-Brexit tour help

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 200 music artists, including Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, backed a campaign on Wednesday calling on the British government to reduce costs and red tape to make post-Brexit touring around Europe easier. Five years since Britons voted to leave the...
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: Tigercub – ‘As Blue As Indigo’

Jamie Hall has always seemed eager to don a number of hats. Ranging from the mythos psych of Nancy to the bone-rattling heaviness of Tigercub, such an adept grip of eclecticism could produce an ego, but none of these hats have made Hall’s head appear too big. He’s still the...
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

Blue and Broke Glows Incandescently On New Album Night Shadows

There’s a little bit of everything on Blue and Broke’s latest LP Night Shadows. The group goes to church on “Most of the Time”, a spirited call and response number in which lead vocalist Melissa Anthuenis is aided by what sounds like an authentic sounding, big-voiced choir of numerous participants.
MusicColorado Springs Independent

Garbage, Wolf Alice prove the indie epic is not dead

In an era when either subtlety or absurdity rules many genres, it’s often hard to find a 1990s-style rock epic. Luckily, Garbage and Wolf Alice have answered the call with two distinct approaches. Since Shirley Manson reunited Garbage five years ago, she’s tried to drop the band’s cool disdain in favor of mysticism. Now, in No Gods No Masters (Infectious/BMG), she’s traded in the heavy eyeliner for a stark approach, belting out observations on the hazards of spirituality that might seem trite as a topic but always offer great lyrical turns. In typical ’90s style, there are bonus editions in CD and LP formats that offer wonderful covers of “Starman” and “Because the Night,” as well as a cameo appearance by X founders John Doe and Exene Cervenka.
Musicboropulse.com

Blues Traveler to Perform at The Caverns; Band Releases New Album of Blues Classics

Blues Traveler—John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums), along with a few guests, have made an 11-song album containing something old, something new, something borrowed and something blues. The quintet recently announced the release of a new studio album Traveler’s...
Musicwdet.org

Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” Album Turns 50

With the release of her 1971 album “Blue,” Joni Mitchell put so much of her personal life into those songs that Kris Kristofferson told her “Joni, leave something for yourself.”. On June 22, 1971, Joni Mitchell released her fourth studio album titled Blue. At this point in her career she...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Faye Webster on How a Shade of Blue, Her Boyfriend, and This One Animal Crossing Song Inspired Her New Album

For many in attendance at Faye Webster’s record release show at Brooklyn’s Union Pool last week, it marked the first concert at an indoor venue in more than a year. But any potential nerves were quelled by the 23-year-old Atlanta artist’s off-the-cuff energy, and it only took a few minutes for everyone to feel as if they had crashed an intimate backyard gathering. The stage was decked with props designed by Webster’s brother and a series of champagne bottles customized by her mother. At one point early in the show, Webster announced that a friend was calling her. “Probably trying to get in,” she deadpanned, and a part of me expected her to take the call right there on stage. Her set, meanwhile, was bookended with loving speeches from her father, who introduced her in a sharp blazer, and her boyfriend, Booth, who presented her with a cake and told the crowd there were cupcakes in the back for those who wished to indulge.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Lone Emily Wolfe proves to be an ‘Outlier’ with new album

If it’s about the company you keep, Emily Wolfe is in good hands. It’s not surprising that after a spin of the emerging singer-songwriter-guitarist’s new album “Outlier” that Wolfe comes off as a bit of a badass. Wolfe, 31, has toured with a pair of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and Joan Jett, both tough as nails.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Connan Mockasin Announces New Album with His Dad Ade, Shares Video for New Song “The Wolf”

New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin has announced a new album made in collaboration with his near 72-year-old father, Ade, entitled It’s Just Wind, and shared its first single, “The Wolf,” which is inspired by the fairytale character the Big Bad Wolf. A psychic told Connan to make the album and it was recorded in the aftermath of Ade flatlining for 40 minutes after a cardiac arrest. It’s Just Wind is due out July 14 (which is Ade’s 72nd birthday) via Mexican Summer. Check out the video for “The Wolf” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Beauty & Fashionbrooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (7/2): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

It's Fourth of July Weekend and I'm here, as always, to put the "indie" in Independence Day. (I also have no shame in puns). This week in the Basement: Arborous UK band Snapped Ankles are here to dance in the Forest of Your Problems; Guided by Voices go psych-pop as Cub Scout Bowling Pins; Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie & Savages' Jehnny Beth channel classic duet albums on Utopian Ashes; The Go! Team continue to do what they do (and that's ok!); A Certain Ratio release their second EP of 2021; and Takashi Miyaki burn off the haze on their second album.