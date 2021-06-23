Kern Tec Upcycles Stone Fruit Pits Into Oils and Alternative Dairy Products

The story of Blue Skies is a story of “adding value at the source.” Consumers in developed economies may realize that their coffee is Ethiopian, that their chocolate is Ghanaian, or their cotton is Egyptian, but they may not realize that this means that only the raw material is coming from that country; the finished product is rarely produced at the source. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, 60% of developing economies are dependent on commodities export. This is a problem because “in these regions, economic growth is strong in periods of high commodity prices and weak when the price cycle trends downward. Given that commodity prices follow cycles characterized by long episodes of low prices and relatively short episodes of high prices, economic growth in such countries follows a similar cycle.”