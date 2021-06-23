Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Russia's Gazprom raises 2021 gas export price for Europe -Ifx

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has raised the average natural gas export price for non-CIS countries to $240 per 1,000 cubic metres in 2021, Interfax news agency quoted Renaissance Capital as saying after the investment bank met Gazprom managers.

The country’s largest gas producer had said previously it expected the average export price for gas to Europe to be around $200-$206 per 1,000 cubic metres this year.

Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Potter)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Russia#Natural Gas#Interfax News Agency#Renaissance Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom boosts exports through TurkStream

Its 'direct' deliveries to the EU are also up, but transit through Ukraine remains unchanged. Gazprom is still unwilling to increase transit volumes via Ukraine leading to record low storage for end of June and it is using other routes more, notably TurkStream, according to data. The transit deal signed in December 2019 betwee...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Putin signs law to curb greenhouse gas emissions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed legislation on Friday that will require businesses to report their greenhouse gas emissions and has been described as Russia’s first step towards carbon regulation to combat climate change. Russia, which exports oil and gas, joined the Paris climate change pact in 2019. It...
TrafficThe Guardian

Gas supply crunch stirs fears of winter price hike in UK and Europe

A gas supply crunch in Europe has reignited fears over winter energy costs after market prices for the fossil fuel climbed to new highs across the UK and the Netherlands. The market price for gas has soared by over 50% this year as reserves in storage facilities across Europe have dwindled to record lows, and the cost of importing shipments from the global market continues to climb.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia watchdog proposes oil index to boost gas price transparency

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday proposed introducing an oil index to track gas export prices, looking to improve price transparency for big local gas buyers when negotiating longer-term contracts with producers. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has been looking for ways to boost price discovery...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-India fuel consumption picks up in June as lockdowns ease

(Adds details) By Nidhi Verma NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India's auto fuel demand picked up in June as economic activity accelerated after the easing of pandemic-related lockdowns, preliminary sales data showed on Thursday. State-run refiners sold 2.12 million tonnes of gasoline last month, up 29.35% from May and about 5.7% from the year-earlier period. Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy, rose 18.5% from May to 5.36 million tonnes, but were down 1.84% from June 2020. Compared to June 2019, demand for gasoline and gasoil last month slipped 10.4% and 18.8%, respectively. Fuel demand in India would recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year after being hit by a deadly second wave of coronavirus, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday. In May, local fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, slumped to its lowest since last August as lockdowns and travel restrictions in several states stalled mobility and muted economic activity. State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets. Below is a table of India' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in million tonnes. Product June 2021 % chg % chg %chg vs mth/mth yr/yr June 2019 Gasoline 2.12 29.35 5.66 -10.39 Gasoil 5.36 18.51 -1.84 -18.84 Jet Fuel 0.23 -4.2 9.86 -61.75 Liquefied 2.24 6.44 9.52 26.31 Petroleum Gas (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

BP raises gas production from Oman's Block 61 - ONA

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc raised natural gas production from Oman’s Block 61 from 1 billion cubic feet per day to 1.5 bln cubic feet per day, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday. The company also plans to increase gas condensate output from Block 61’s two...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Russia’s HDPE prices fall in June on higher supply

MOSCOW (MRC)--High density polyethylene (HDPE) prices in Russia fell in June as supply increased, after several months of increases, according to an MRC Price Report. Russia’s HDPE prices had been rising since the beginning of the year, mirroring the European and Turkish markets, but fewer working days in May and higher imports have dented prices.
Energy Industryb975.com

Lebanon’s government raises fuel prices amid violence, roadblocks

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s government raised fuel prices on Tuesday, after agreeing last week to effectively cut fuel subsidies, a move aimed at alleviating crippling shortages but which will increase the pressure on impoverished consumers. The average price of 95-octane gasoline was set at 61,100 Lebanese pounds ($40.58) per 20...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

July '21 gas prices rise as Gazprom opts not to book additional Ukraine capacity

LONDON (ICIS)--Russian producer Gazprom has opted not to book additional interruptible capacity via Ukraine for July despite maintenance works on alternative Russian routes scheduled for July. The Ukrainian gas grid operator GTSO had offered 63.7 million cubic metres (mcm)/day of July interruptible capacity at the Sudzha interconnection point with Russia...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Nornickel sees impact of new export duties at $0.5 bln - RIA

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, majority shareholder in mining giant Nornickel , said on Monday that the impact of new duties on the company is expected at around $0.5 billion, the RIA news agency reported. Russia has introduced temporary new export taxes for steel products, nickel,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Gazprom plans July 6-10 maintenance on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday that gas transportation via the Yamal-Europe pipeline would be suspended from July 6-10 as it undergoes planned maintenance work. Maintenance work on the pipeline, which passes through Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, was agreed last year. Our...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 30-July 6

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 30-July 6, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative 259.1 241.7 257.2 price June 23-29: - tax 38.1 39.6 50.2 - indicative 254.5 241.7 256.8 price June 17-22: - tax 33.3 39.6 48.2 - indicative 247.7 241.7 253.9 price June 9-16: - tax 29.4 39.6 50.0 - indicative 242.0 241.7 256.5 price June 2-8: - tax 28.1 39.6 52.2 - indicative 240.2 241.7 259.7 price Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of other measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow;)
POTUSCNBC

Europe’s leaders disagree on Russia talks despite Biden-Putin meeting

Speaking on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the idea was not to offer concessions to Moscow, but simply to have a dialogue. Instead of re-engaging with Russia, EU leaders agreed in Brussels to lay out demands for the Kremlin before organizing high-level talks. "We couldn't agree on a basis...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Russia prepares export taxes on metals from Aug 1

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry has proposed imposing export taxes on ferrous metals like steel and base metals including nickel and aluminium between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, the minister told a government meeting on Thursday. Moscow has been concerned about rising raw materials costs for its...
PoliticsDerrick

Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — Countries bordering Russia expressed deep concern Thursday about a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, likening the move to an attempt to talk a bear out of trying to steal honey. The European Union is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow....