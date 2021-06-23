Pete Davidson has ‘no idea’ if he’ll return to ‘SNL’: ‘Everything is kind of up in the air’

We don’t understand the question and we won’t respond to it. Tenured SNL goddess Cecily Strong has hinted that she’s maybe not returning to the show for its next season, a decision that would end her nine-year run as a cast member. “Things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that,” Strong told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her SNL future. “My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens.” Acknowledging that her Jeanine Pirro “Weekend Update” segment from the season finale was widely believed to be a spectacularly boozy send-off, she added, “I’ll be thrilled if I go back. I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show. I feel good either way.” Strong had missed several episodes of SNL’s 2020–2021 season due to filming her new musical-comedy series Schmigadoon!, and she’s also finishing her memoir, which is set to be released later this year. In addition to Strong, there are other cast members who have indicated that their time on SNL might be coming to an end: Pete Davidson said last month that he’s “ready to hang up the jersey,” while Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant’s teary faces spoke for themselves in the finale. Until then, we’ll be sobbing into, and splashing around in, some box wine.