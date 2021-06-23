Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Pete Davidson has ‘no idea’ if he’ll return to ‘SNL’: ‘Everything is kind of up in the air’

By JOSEPH WILKINSON
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

“Saturday Night” may still be alright with Pete Davidson. After previously hinting that he planned to leave “Saturday Night Live,” the 27-year-old said Monday he has “no idea” whether he’ll be back at Rockefeller Center. “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” he told Gold Derby. “Everything...

www.sacbee.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Snl#Gold Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Pete Davidson interview: ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pete Davidson recently wrapped up another season on “Saturday Night Live” though with more of a sense of finality than in past years. The young comedian appeared on Weekend Update for the season finale to discuss the pandemic, but his last few comments about gratitude and growing up on the show had many fans questioning whether he was preparing to leave “SNL” after seven years. As of now, he is still unsure about whether he will be returning in the fall. “I don’t know what the plan is,” says Davidson in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling.” Watch the full video webchat above.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Pete Davidson on his SNL future: "Right now it's still, it's all up in the air"

Davidson told Gold Derby "everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling," pointing out that his contract was up at the end of the season after seven years on Saturday Night Live. "I gotta talk to Lorne (Michaels)," he said later. "It's a big cast; there's a lot of new guys in there, and there's a lot of great new talent that it's their time to shine. I have no idea what's going on right now."
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Pete Davidson Speaks About Future as 'SNL' Contract Comes to an End

In recent months, news surrounding the potential return or non-return of Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson has been unclear to many. In a recent interview, the comedian spoke with Gold Derby, opening up about where he thought his future with SNL lies. The comedian and actor reminisced his last seven seasons and even memories from the recently ended Season 46. The 27-year-old said, “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that is usually what the contract’s for.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

How Chad became Pete Davidson's signature SNL character

“I’ve literally just done Chad and myself on ('Weekend') 'Update' for seven years," says Davidson of the character that first appeared in a "Pool Boy" sketch with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 2016. Chad co-creator Streeter Seidell says of Davidson's performance: “We must have at least 1,000 takes of him saying ‘Okay.' We were always looking for a very specific type of okay where it doesn’t sound bored, it doesn’t sound stoned, it doesn’t sound disinterested, but it also doesn’t sound super interested or invested.”
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Erika Jayne, Pete Davidson, Brandi Glanville and More!

ERIKA JAYNE GETS BACKLASH FOR GIF: Erika Jayne is getting backlash for a GIF she tweeted Tuesday amid her ongoing legal issues. “Go be offended at your own life,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, said in the GIF, which was a clip from the show. Jayne and her estranged husband Tom have been accused of embezzling money from clients, many of whom were plane crash victims, to fund their lifestyle. One person wrote, “You are not the victim in this story.”
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

Which SNL Cast Members Couldn't Stand Each Other?

"Saturday Night Live" is probably the most stressful and competitive show on television. Each week, the large cast and its writers welcome in a brand new host and create a 90-minute performance from scratch in just a few days, and then put the thing on live television. That's all tough...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

SNL Star Offers Cryptic Response When Asked About Returning For Season 47

When Saturday Night Live aired its Season 46 finale last month, many fans had questions about whether any of the cast members would be saying farewell to their time on the long-running variety series. One cast member in question is Cecily Strong, who joined the SNL squad back in 2012. The comedian was recently asked about Season 47, but while fans might have expected her to have more of a concrete response, Strong's response was pretty cryptic.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Cecily Strong Teases Her Future at Saturday Night Live

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live" Will Cecily Strong be live from New York this fall? The answer: Unclear. On Tuesday, June 29, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about her future at the NBC sketch comedy series. This update came about after moments in the season 46 finale indicated that she, along with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, may leave the hit show.
CelebritiesVulture

Cecily Strong Is the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started an SNL Conversation With

We don’t understand the question and we won’t respond to it. Tenured SNL goddess Cecily Strong has hinted that she’s maybe not returning to the show for its next season, a decision that would end her nine-year run as a cast member. “Things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that,” Strong told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her SNL future. “My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens.” Acknowledging that her Jeanine Pirro “Weekend Update” segment from the season finale was widely believed to be a spectacularly boozy send-off, she added, “I’ll be thrilled if I go back. I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show. I feel good either way.” Strong had missed several episodes of SNL’s 2020–2021 season due to filming her new musical-comedy series Schmigadoon!, and she’s also finishing her memoir, which is set to be released later this year. In addition to Strong, there are other cast members who have indicated that their time on SNL might be coming to an end: Pete Davidson said last month that he’s “ready to hang up the jersey,” while Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant’s teary faces spoke for themselves in the finale. Until then, we’ll be sobbing into, and splashing around in, some box wine.
TV & VideosPopculture

Cecily Strong Hints at End of 'SNL' Tenure

Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong might be saying goodbye to the NBC comedy show, hinting that she may have already exited the series without fans knowing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Strong addressed her future on SNL, offering up an ambiguous answer about returning for her 10th season. "I’ll...
TV & VideosPosted by
Yardbarker

Cecily Strong comments on 'SNL' future: 'I feel good either way'

Saturday Night Live concluded its 46th season on May 22 and simultaneously set fire to rampant speculation over which cast members have performed their last SNL show. Cecily Strong is squarely in the middle of those rumors, as she emotionally took center stage with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson for the cold open and then later revived her Jeanine Pirro impersonation to sing "My Way."