Tacoma, WA

Commerce Street and S. 9th Street intersection closed the weekend of June 25 for stormwater work

By Sound Transit
The Suburban Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews will install a stormwater system in the Commerce Street and S. 9th Street intersection during the weekend of June 25. This intersection will closed on Friday, June 25 at 9 p.m. and open by Monday, June 28 at 5 a.m. Please follow the detour on S. 7th St., Pacific Ave., S. 11th St., and Market St. and allow a little extra time to reach your destination – thank you. After completing the work in the intersection, crews will continue installing the stormwater system on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. In addition, crews continue to install track, Link power poles, electrical systems, and curb and gutter on Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to I-705.

thesubtimes.com
