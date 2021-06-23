As AGC Enters Cannes With ‘Moonfall’ and More, the Independent Studio Continues Plans for Growth
Most studios have struggled to keep high-level productions free of COVID-19 in the past year: Blockbusters such as “Mission: Impossible 7” and “The Batman” periodically paused as a result of positive cases. But AGC Studios and Centropolis’ sci-fi thriller “Moonfall” — one of the most expensive indie pics in years, with a budget of $140 million (second only to Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”) — has been wholly shot during the pandemic without any setbacks.variety.com