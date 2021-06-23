Famous Florida Highwaymen paintings up for sale at estate sale
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A rare artwork collection is up for sale in Central Florida this week. Sixty Florida Highwaymen paintings are being sold at an estate sale in Kissimmee. The Florida Highwaymen were a group of 26 Black artists, mostly from the Fort Pierce area, who prevailed racial barriers in Florida in the 1950s to become successful landscape artists. Two of the original artists, Harold Newton and Alfred Hair, received training from landscape artist Alfred "Beanie" Backus. The Highwaymen mostly worked as sharecroppers before becoming landscape artists.www.wogx.com