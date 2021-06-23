Why Dennis From Good On Paper Looks So Familiar
Netflix has a new romantic comedy taking over the streaming network, and that's "Good on Paper." Written by comedian Iliza Shlesinger and directed by Kimmy Gatewood, "Good on Paper" stars Shlesinger as a popular comedian named Andrea who meets a man on a plane named Dennis (Ryan Hansen), and together they begin a romance that seems too good to be true, and it might be. Dennis appears to have everything — a great job, money, Ivy League education, and anything else you could want. But when Andrea's friends start to question whether Dennis is telling the truth, Andrea becomes determined to find out what he's hiding.www.looper.com