Dallas Retail Roundup: Stationery Sample Sales, Store Openings in Deep Ellum, and More

Luxury stationer BELL’Invito is about to launch its only sale of the year. Starting Thursday, June 24, shoppers are welcome to visit the new BELL’Invito studio in the Design District, located at 147 Pittsburg Street. Expect to see the brand’s signature bespoke stationery, desk accessories, home accents, and gifts, plus a selection of discounted paper that BELL’Invito calls “a DIY lover’s paradise.” Shoppers will also enjoy a discount on stationery customization during the three-day event. Stop in from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to learn more.