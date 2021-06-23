Kennebunk High School Quarter 4 Honor Roll

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The principals and staff of Frankfort High School recently announced the honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. 12th grade: Samuel E. Arnold, Mason P. Belt, John M. Bittinger, Austin S. Bland, Corey L. Brieloff, Christian J. Cimaglia, Jachob F. Clark, Jade E. Cordial, Alyssa B. Corwell, Jocelyn L. Darrah, Dakota P. Dietz, Ethan A. Durst, Kennedy A. Eckerty, Dalton O. Getz, Alyssa R. Guthrie, Rylee J. Hopwood, Cade D. Jones, Evan C. Keech, Jenna M. Keller, Hope M. Kiszka, Emily G. Lark, Michael R. Lewis, Jacob N. Logsdon, Emily A. Mantheiy, Emily S. Michaels, Katie R. Miltenberger, Annabelle C. Mitchell, Benjamin M. Nestor, Rachel A. Noah, Kyle S. Owens, Makayla A. Parsons, Michelle L. Phillips, Jaden A. Rapson, Tanner A. Robey, Emma R. Scarborough, Cyra S. Shepherd, Xander D. Shoemake, Kyle K. Slayman, Nathan B. Whitacre and Emma K. White.