Donnellson, IA

Central Lee groups to attend 2021 Liberty Bowl

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDONNELLSON – The Central Lee High School band and choir will perform as part of the festivities around the 63rd annual Liberty Bowl in Memphis this December. The school’s fine arts department was selected to participate in the annual event, which is part of a college football game between Big 12 and Southeastern Conference schools. The band will perform in the Liberty Bowl parade on the world-famous Beale Street on December 27, while the choir will perform at Graceland—the legendary home of Elvis Presley.

