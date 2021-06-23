Cancel
Library Connections in Remote Times #14: The Power of Local Politics

Last Wednesday, Marricka Scott-McFadden, MCNY MPA program alumna, met with students and faculty to discuss her work within the internal operations of Bronx borough government. Ms. Scott McFadden has served as the Deputy Bronx Borough President since 2018. Before that, she was Chief of Staff for many years to New York State Assembly speaker, Carl E. Heastie, who represents Assembly District 83 in the Bronx and is the first African American speaker of the Assembly.

