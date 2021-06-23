The Coming-Of-Age Fantasy Anime Everyone's Binging On Netflix
Stories that feature anthropomorphic animals have been used as a device to teach children about morals and the world around them basically since we decided that morals were a thing and that children should probably be acquainted with them. However, the characters of the Netflix anime "Beastars" are nothing like Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit and company. Think "Zootopia" — if it took place in high school, and was much, much darker.www.looper.com