The Coming-Of-Age Fantasy Anime Everyone's Binging On Netflix

Netflix is coming in hot this July with a ton of new movies, original series, and more for you to enjoy while you’re relaxing near the A/C. You’ll see many older favorites as well, like Charlie’s Angels, Austin Powers, Grey’s Anatomy, and Resident Evil. But that’s certainly not all. Get excited because Outer Banks is making a triumphant return with a brand-new season. Here are all of the titles you can expect to hit Netflix in July (as well as the ones you’ll want to watch before they disappear).