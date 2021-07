YACHATS — It’s possibly a sign of things to come, but it’s most certainly a sign of the times. Following a public hearing last week, the Yachats Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve a conditional use permit for the ownership group of the city’s Fireside Lodge and Overleaf Motel to create a five-space RV area on 1.89 acres of the property in order provide housing for the resorts’ workforce.