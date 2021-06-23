Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells, ME

Nikon Small World Photography Exhibit on display at Wells Reserve

Seacoast Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLS, Maine — Feather of peacock, eye of weevil, and mite on a honeybee may sound like ingredients in a fanciful witch’s brew, but they are among the award-winning close-up photographs showing at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm until July 18. The exhibit presents the top 20 images from the 44th annual Nikon Small World photomicrography competition, those that were judged the best among almost 2,500 entries from scientists and artists in 89 countries.

www.seacoastonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Wells, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#The Wells Reserve#Laudholm Trust#Asian#Nikon Instruments#Nikonsmallworld Com#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...