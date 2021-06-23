Nikon Small World Photography Exhibit on display at Wells Reserve
WELLS, Maine — Feather of peacock, eye of weevil, and mite on a honeybee may sound like ingredients in a fanciful witch’s brew, but they are among the award-winning close-up photographs showing at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm until July 18. The exhibit presents the top 20 images from the 44th annual Nikon Small World photomicrography competition, those that were judged the best among almost 2,500 entries from scientists and artists in 89 countries.www.seacoastonline.com