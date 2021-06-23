'A kid playing a game': No. 1 prospect Nolan Jones finding stride and new position

Previous game: Clippers 8, Saints 6, Sunday at Huntington Park. Recap: Franmil Reyes and Nolan Jones homered as Columbus claimed its second straight home series win. The Clippers outhit St. Paul 14-7, with Gabriel Arias going 3-for-4 and Jones, Reyes, Andres Gimenez and Trenton Brooks each getting two hits. The Clippers took control with a four-run fifth inning. Trailing 4-3, Roberto Perez singled in Gimenez before Jones hit a three run homer. The Saints scored two in the sixth to make it 7-6, but Connor Marabell singled in Arias to make it 8-6. Starter Kevin Herget (2-3) allowed two earned runs in five innings and got the win. Jones had four RBI.