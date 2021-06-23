Cancel
Baseball

'A kid playing a game': No. 1 prospect Nolan Jones finding stride and new position

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked away inside a towering 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame is just a 23-year old kid from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. His name is Nolan Jones, the No. 1 prospect in the Cleveland farm system. He felt the glares, cheers and envy as he sauntered into right field during the Columbus Clippers game on Tuesday night, only his ninth start in the spot. He's playing a new position in a new city after he spent the last full minor league season in Akron.

Nolan Jones
Franmil Reyes
Oscar Mercado
