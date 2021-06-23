Louisiana Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization Releases Strategic Plan Report
BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization has released its Strategic Plan Report. Established by executive order in February 2020, the council was created to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.www.kadn.com