House Bill 919 takes away local control over energy decisions. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 919: Preemption Over Restriction of Utility Services Monday night. The new law prohibits municipalities, counties, special districts and other political subdivisions from restricting fuel sources. This includes energy that is used, delivered, converted or supplied to Florida customers. Most of the state is powered by investor-owned utilities, which can no longer be directed to change their energy sources under this law. While local governments can still set goals for increased renewable energy, this act will create greater barriers to reaching those benchmarks.