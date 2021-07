As the CSRA gears up for a new school year, United Way is helping ease the burden of purchasing basic school supplies for families in need. We know that setting up students for success starts with adequate back- to- school supplies, so this year we’re making it even easier to participate. Two donation options are requested until July 23rd: both physical school supplies and online monetary donations. A list of the most-requested school supplies can be found at uwcsra.org.