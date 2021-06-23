K-Pop Rom-Com ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ Set at Netflix

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I have said it once, I have said it twice, and I will say it again: Mike Flanagan is not only one of the best horror auteurs working today, but one of the greatest storytellers of his generation, if you ask me. For that reason, among others, I am very much looking forward to seeing what heart wrenching thrills and heartbreaking twists the Doctor Sleep director has in store for his latest limited series, following the success of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. As we wait, let us review what we already know so far about the upcoming Midnight Mass Netflix TV show, starting with the number of chapters we have to expect.