K-Pop Rom-Com ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ Set at Netflix
A romantic comedy set in the world of K-pop is headed to Netflix. The streamer has picked up the rights to Maurene Goo’s young adult novel Somewhere Only We Know, developing it as a feature film with Lana Cho (Four Weddings and a Funeral) set to adapt. Described as Roman Holiday meets Before Sunrise the story follows a massive K-pop star and a tabloid photographer as they wander through the neon streets of Hong Kong, finding both adventure and love. (The streamer recently released K-pop music doc BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, and is building out a slate of content centered around the world of K-pop.)www.billboard.com