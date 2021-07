California's Largest Grower Leads Growing Coalition Against Unconstitutional Olive Oil Labeling Measure AB 535

With the start of July, growers and pest control advisors are closely monitoring rice fields for armyworm. UC Rice Farm Advisor, Luis Espino said they have been tracking moth traps over the past few years and noticed a pattern. Generally, peak armyworm activity typically occurs about a week after the peak number of moths are found in traps. A few weeks ago, Espino told AgNet West that it was unclear what type of year it was going to be for armyworm pressure, but peak season for activity was on the way.