A New Baby Giraffe Was Just Born At Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The animal residents at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World have been treating us to such a steady stream of precious newborn animals lately that it's almost too much cuteness to handle. Just last month, some lucky guests on board the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride witnessed the birth of a baby zebra. This week, we got our first look at the newest animal addition to Disney's Animal Kingdom, a Masai giraffe calf.