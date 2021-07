SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is asking the community to help sign up for volunteer shifts throughout the summer to keep up with the demand for food assistance. “Volunteering has so many wins: proven health benefits for the individual when the service is given altruistically; helps the Food Bank be incredibly efficient in meeting the need; and builds community amongst neighbors who might not otherwise work next to each other. Join us and reap the benefits,” said Eric S. Cooper President & CEO for San Antonio Food Bank.