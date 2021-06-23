Cancel
This year's Prime Day broke sales records

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoppers aren't showing any signs of getting tired of Amazon Prime Day, even though some sellers had said they weren't planning on offering deals this year. Amazon said that Prime Day, held this past Monday and Tuesday, was the biggest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in the company's history. Amazon said sales from third-party merchants outpaced its own sales.

Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Amazon supervisor warns employees not to pack up ‘early’ — 1 minute before shift ends

Facing admonishment for packing up “early” may sound familiar to antsy school children anxiously awaiting the school bell’s ring, but such is the case for full-grown adult employees, as well — at least those who work at Amazon.In a TikTok posted by @amazonassociatef1, an anonymous Amazon associate who documents their day to day experiences working for the controversial company, an Amazon manager or supervisor of some kind is heard over the loud speaker warning employees not leave their stations “early” — though it’s less than one minute until their shifts end.“It is 9:59, not 10’o’clock guys,” the Amazon superior asserts....
Grocery & Supermaketmarketingdive.com

Walmart expands Ibotta partnership with new cash-back rewards

Walmart is entering a multiyear partnership with cash-back rewards platform Ibotta, per a company announcement. The new program expands the companies' relationship that began in 2018. Walmart shoppers can now earn hundreds of cash rebates on popular products via the retailer's website and app. After the rebates are redeemed, cash...
Grocery & Supermaketspglobal.com

Retailers continue online grocery investments despite slowing sales

E-commerce sales may be slowing, but the online grocery wars are still running at full speed. While health-related concerns during the pandemic pushed many grocery shoppers online for the first time, some are choosing to keep filling their carts virtually as U.S. COVID-19 cases fall. Demand for online grocery options in the U.S. remains high enough above historical norms for retailers like Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and The Kroger Co. to continue investing in a range of initiatives to improve their capabilities and customer convenience, including more automation at fulfillment centers and additional capacity in pickup and delivery.
Internetchainstoreage.com

Survey: Online shoppers seek research content

The overwhelming majority of online shoppers always or often interact with product recommendations. According to a new survey of online consumers from cloud-based CRM technology provider Lucidworks, 85% of respondents interact with product recommendations always or often, and 67% of respondents say they buy recommended items they didn’t initially plan on buying every visit or often. Eight in 10 (81%) respondents research always or often before making a purchase.
Cell Phonesabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Prime Day sales shatter records, Instagram experimenting with virtual “try on” feature and more!

CNN– Amazon Prime Day sales shattered records this year. The discount event was held Monday and Tuesday, and turned out to be the largest two day sales period for third party sellers in Amazon’s history. Amazon said overall, third party merchants sold more than Amazon itself. The E-commerce giant said overall, Prime members worldwide bought more than 250 million items on Prime Day. According to Adobe analytics, the total online spending during the two day period was upwards of $11 billion.
Retailmorningbrew.com

Prime Day 2021 was Amazon’s biggest sales event yet

Well, folks, we survived another Prime Day. Did we *need* a new waffle maker? No. But it was 50% off...and that’s how we explain Amazon selling 250+ million items to Prime members worldwide this week. Record-keeping: E-comm sales in the US exceeded $11 billion during Prime Day 2021—the biggest one...