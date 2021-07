A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy on Sunday morning, June 20, killed an adult male chimpanzee at the site of the former nonprofit named after the primate. Sheriff’s deputies, along with Pendleton police and fire, responded at about 8 a.m. to 42251 Reith Road, the home of Tamara Brogoitti and her chimpanzee, Buck, which has resided there for approximately 17 years, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Brogoitti called for help because Buck was out of his cage and had bit her adult daughter, who is 50, multiple times.