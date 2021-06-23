Alexander Skarsgård boards Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool'

Alexander Skarsgård will star in new sci-fi thriller "Infinity Pool." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgård is set to star in upcoming sci-fi thriller Infinity Pool from filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg.

Skarsgård is also executive producing the project. Studio Neon is co-financing and executive producing the film with Topic Studios.

Infinity Pool will follow a vacation that goes wrong. Couple James and Em visit an all-inclusive resort but something dangerous and seductive awaits beyond the hotel's gates.

Production will begin in September. Cronenberg previously collaborated with Neon on his sci-fi psychlogical horror film Possessor.

Skarsgård will next be seen in the latest season of HBO's Succession and film The Northman opposite Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe. The actor last starred in Godzilla vs. Kong.