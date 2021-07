LONG POND — It's a move Jeff Gordon knew would happen at some point, and it still wasn't entirely an easy decision to do it when he did. When the NASCAR Hall of Famer and four-time Cup Series champion was announced Wednesday as the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports — making him the second highest-ranking official in the organization he helped take to the top of the sport during his illustrious driving career — he knew it also meant an end to his run as a commentator for FOX Sports.