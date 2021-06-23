Man and woman at-large after reportedly assaulting juvenile

Incident occurred last Tuesday in Cambria

–Last Tuesday, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a physical assault that had just occurred in the 1600 block of Richard Avenue in Cambria.

A male juvenile was inside his home when a woman came to their front door to complain about their dog being loose in the neighborhood. The male juvenile exchanged words with the woman. The woman left but a few minutes later returned with a man who entered the home and physically assaulted the male juvenile. The man and the woman fled the location.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The adult male is described as white, approximately 40 to 60-years-old, 5’09” tall, thin build, with short greyish colored hair, wearing a grey shirt. The adult female is described as white, approximately 50-60 years old, 5’04” tall with shoulder-length blond hair, glasses, wearing a blue and white striped shirt.

Also, detectives are looking for any home surveillance video from residences in the area with a time frame of June 15 at 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. that might have captured images of the suspect(s) leaving on foot in the area of Richard Avenue, Stuart Avenue or Bradford Road.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.