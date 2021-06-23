North Macedonia disappointed over setback at EU talks

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia takes over the European Union presidency with its Prime Minister Janez Jansa in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and increasingly autocratic policies. All of these are casting doubt on the small country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc. Although the rotating six-month EU Council presidency, which Slovenia assumes from Portugal on Thursday, is mostly bureaucratic and to an extent symbolic, it comes amid the bloc’s painful post-COVID-19 recovery, the stalled EU enlargement process and concerns that the leadership role could be used by the government to further obstruct media freedoms in Slovenia and elsewhere in Europe.