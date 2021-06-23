Cancel
North Macedonia disappointed over setback at EU talks

 9 days ago

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime minister of North Macedonia has expressed his nation’s disappointment after neighbor Bulgaria refused to withdraw a veto on accession talks with the European Union over a language dispute. EU-member Bulgaria wants North Macedonia to formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and to end allegedly anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. Skopje says its identity and language are not open to discussion. EU foreign ministers discussed the issue Tuesday at a meeting in Luxembourg but failed to break the deadlock.

SoccerPosted by
The Independent

North Macedonia vs Netherlands LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

The Netherlands round out their Group C campaign against North Macedonia with top spot already secured.It’s been a wild couple of games for the Dutch in Amsterdam, with the Oranje emerging as one of the more entertaining sides at this tournament after another win against Austria. Memphis Depay, fresh from securing his free transfer to Barcelona after letting his contract at Lyon expire, has stepped up as a true leader for Frank De Boer’s side.While North Macedonia again showed bright signs but fell to Ukraine thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. Goran Pandev, 37, is set...
IndustryArkansas Online

EU dealt setback in vaccine fight

BERLIN -- A Belgian court ruled Friday that AstraZeneca failed to make sufficient efforts to fulfill its contract to supply coronavirus vaccine to the European Union, but it did not order the drug company to meet the 27-nation bloc's demands for an immediate surge of doses. The ruling came amid...
LifestyleWSLS

North Macedonia ready to create huge new national park

POPOVA ŠAPKA – After decades of being exploited by loggers, a vast, cross-border area of breathtaking beauty in the Balkans centered on Shar Mountain is close to becoming a national park, one of the largest in Europe. North Macedonian lawmakers are expected to shortly pass a bill granting Shar Mountain...
UEFASacramento Bee

The Latest: Goran Pandev to retire from North Macedonia

North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev says his team’s final Group C match at the European Championship will be his last for the national team. The 37-year-old Pandev has made 121 appearances for his country in an international career spanning two decades. He says “I think this is the right moment...
Soccergoal.com

North Macedonia v Netherlands Live Commentary, 21/06/2021

That is all from this Euro 2020 fixture, until next time!. The Netherlands finish off their Group C campaign with a convincing 3-0 win and their focus will now turn to a last-16 clash with one of the four best third-place finishers on June 27th. North Macedonia, who can be proud of their efforts at Euro 2020, next face Armenia in September as they return to World Cup qualifier action.
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: A final hurrah for North Macedonia 'legend' Goran Pandev

Dates: Friday, 11 June-Sunday, 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St-Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details. When Igor Angelovski sat on a plane bound for Genoa in 2015,...
Economychemistryworld.com

Swiss decision to abandon trade talks raises questions over research relationship with EU

The Swiss government’s decision to end years of negotiations on its future relationship with the EU has created uncertainty for the country’s researchers. Swiss science organisations have warned that the move risks disrupting research links with the bloc, potentially threatening it’s involvement in programmes such as Horizon Europe and the Erasmus+ student exchange.
UEFAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UEFA probes North Macedonia over possible coronavirus violations

Berlin — UEFA has launched an investigation into possible violations of coronavirus regulations by North Macedonia at Euro 2020. The ruling body said on Wednesday the probe is over "alleged misbehaviour and potential violation of the UEFA return to play protocol by the players ... of North Macedonia during their COVID-19 sample collection in Amsterdam on 19 June 2021."
UEFAdailyjournal.net

The Latest: North Macedonia faces UEFA punishment

North Macedonia faces UEFA punishment for a possible breach of health rules by its players even though the team has already been eliminated from the European Championship. UEFA says a disciplinary investigator was appointed to look into “misbehavior and potential violation” by players of Euro 2020 health protocols. It relates...
Worldaudacy.com

North Macedonia gets 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia on Sunday received a shipment of 500,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccines that will allow authorities to continue mass immunization in the country, which has slowed over the past two weeks because of vaccine shortages. The vaccine shipments arrived at the country’s main...
Public Healthatlanticcitynews.net

Switzerland, 7 EU nations okay Covishield vaccine

Zurich [Switzerland], July 1 (ANI): A day after external affairs minister S Jaishankar said he has taken up with European Union to accept COVID-19 vaccines, such as Covishield and Covaxin, for Indian nationals travelling to Europe, Switzerland, Iceland and seven European Union countries on Thursday allowed the Serum Institute-manufactured Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Members of European Parliament write to EU leaders

Brussels [Belgium], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hong Kong's national security law, members of the European Parliament wrote a joint letter to top EU leaders, demanding action against the Chinese authorities for the imposition of a legislation law that "destroyed" the 'One country, two systems'.
Politicswcn247.com

European Union braces for Slovenia's unorthodox presidency

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia takes over the European Union presidency with its Prime Minister Janez Jansa in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and increasingly autocratic policies. All of these are casting doubt on the small country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc. Although the rotating six-month EU Council presidency, which Slovenia assumes from Portugal on Thursday, is mostly bureaucratic and to an extent symbolic, it comes amid the bloc’s painful post-COVID-19 recovery, the stalled EU enlargement process and concerns that the leadership role could be used by the government to further obstruct media freedoms in Slovenia and elsewhere in Europe.
Europeraventribune.com

A photo many: Slovenia’s EU Council Presidency begins with a scandal

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa is one of the most controversial state and government leaders in the European Union. Now his country is taking over the presidency of the European Union. Initially there is a scandal. At the beginning of the presidency of the European Council in Slovenia, a meeting...
Travelknoxvilletimes.com

Western Balkan States Eliminate Roaming Charges

Six Balkan countries on July 1 dropped roaming charges for calls and text messages for all mobile phone users across the region in a step toward regional integration. Nearly 18 million citizens of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia will now benefit from the elimination of roaming charges during travel within the region, providing tangible results from cooperation.
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

EU presidency Slovenia wants West Balkan states in bloc more quickly

Ljubljana — Shortly after taking over the rotating European Council Presidency, Slovenia called for the bloc to usher the six remaining non-EU Western Balkan states into its ranks more quickly. "We are convinced that the people living in the countries of the Western Balkans deserve a European future," Slovenian Prime...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Slovenian PM: EU Must Let Hungary's Orban Voice Ideas on Its Future

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) - Slovenia's prime minister said on Friday Hungarian leader Viktor Orban must be allowed to express his ideas about the European Union's future, warning that the bloc would "continue to shrink" if people are excluded from the debate. Janez Jansa's comments were a further sign of a...