Comments from a Twitter user on COVID vaccines appear to have been interpreted on social media as official advice from the World Health Organization (WHO). The tweet, with at least 2,000 retweets and which has been replicated on other social media sites, states that Canada and the United States “must halt the vaccine rollout in children immediately.” but the WHO did not make such a statement. As of June 23, the WHO has updated its site to reflect current information about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being suitable for children over 12.