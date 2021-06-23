Cancel
Dollar stable, equities advance as Powell calms nerves

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article· Dollar trapped between soothing Fed remarks and longer-term path. · ECB considers higher inflation target, ECB/Fed divergence coming?. · Eurozone PMIs edge higher as reopening momentum grows. Global markets continue to dance to the beat of monetary policy signals. The world's reserve currency surrendered some of its latest gains...

www.investing.com
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Regains Shine After Central Bank Buying Drops to Decade Low

(Bloomberg) -- Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the specter of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold eases off two-week high as US dollar firms

BENGALURU (July 5): Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher...
Marketsinvesting.com

The Dollar Reverses Lower; Is This The Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Bounced From 92.16

Equities look mixed overall. Dow has moved up further on Friday and has a crucial resistance coming up the 35000-35100 region which will have to be broken to become bullish for a further rise. The US markets are closed today. DAX continues to trade mixed around 15600 and has equal chances to move either ways inside its 15400-15800 range. Nikkei is coming down gradually and can test 28500 and even 28000. Shanghai has declined sharply within its 3500-3625 range and need to see if it can sustain above 3500 in the coming days or not and retain the range. Sensex and Nifty have bounced on Friday and can move up further within their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively.
Businessinvesting.com

Global Commentary: Fed Update Sees a Rotation Back Into Structural Growth

Global equity markets continued to march higher in June (MSCI World +1.5% MoM), helping them to a mid-teen return for 1H21. However, the flavour of those returns was quite different to the previous few months, which have been dominated by companies benefitting from post-pandemic economic normalisation (generally cyclical companies or those geared towards industries that suffered most during the pandemic). Instead, June saw the return of the “pandemic-beneficiaries” (predominantly technology businesses), with the NYSE Fang Index (comprised of the 10 largest US-listed technology businesses) outperforming the broader market by about 7% for the month.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.07.21

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, pulled down by losses in financial services and mining sector stocks and as the Delta strain of COVID-19 raised concerns about domestic economic recovery. Financial services companies, Alexander Forbes Group Holdings (JO: AFHJ ) and Lib Hold (JO: LBHJ ) declined...
Worldinvesting.com

South African Rand Usually Weakens in the 3rd Quarter

The South African Rand is entering a time of the year that is traditionally associated with weakness, however, some analysts are saying that following a month of losses the prospects for a rebound are growing. The Rand has fallen against all the world's major currencies over the course of the...
BusinessDailyFx

Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Inflation, Inelastic Travel Demand – Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast. Japanese Yen weakness slowed in the second quarter, road ahead not easy. A key upside factor for USD/JPY remains a less-dovish Federal Reserve. Inelastic travel demand, vaccination rates may keep US inflation elevated. To read the full...
HealthForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Advances As Vaccine Hopes Lifts Sentiment

The Canadian dollar rose against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as results of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine trial showing effectiveness against the Delta variant lifted sentiment. Johnson & Johnson announced that preliminary findings suggest its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine offered protection against the Delta variant by...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar advances heading into US employment figures

The dollar appreciated against most major rivals, with the American currency reaching fresh one-week highs, particularly against high-yielding currencies. There was no particular catalyst as the greenback actually retreated in the final trading session of the day, despite better than anticipated US data. The EUR/USD pair fell sub-1.1900 but holds...