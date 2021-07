Global equity markets continued to march higher in June (MSCI World +1.5% MoM), helping them to a mid-teen return for 1H21. However, the flavour of those returns was quite different to the previous few months, which have been dominated by companies benefitting from post-pandemic economic normalisation (generally cyclical companies or those geared towards industries that suffered most during the pandemic). Instead, June saw the return of the “pandemic-beneficiaries” (predominantly technology businesses), with the NYSE Fang Index (comprised of the 10 largest US-listed technology businesses) outperforming the broader market by about 7% for the month.