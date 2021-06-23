Buncombe County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic moves to 40 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville

Starting June 23, 2021, the Buncombe County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be located in the Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) building located at 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville. COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no-cost to the individual and no appointment is necessary. The Vaccination Clinic will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. All three COVID-19 vaccines are available on site. The Clinic is conveniently located in the heart of downtown across from the post office and is accessible through public transit. There is free parking for visitors in the Sears Alley Parking Garage. Please bring your parking ticket with you inside of the building so that we can offer you free parking. The public is encouraged to visit www.buncombeready.org or call the Ready Team at (828) 419-0095 for more information.