Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic moves to 40 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 9 days ago

Starting June 23, 2021, the Buncombe County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be located in the Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) building located at 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville. COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no-cost to the individual and no appointment is necessary. The Vaccination Clinic will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. All three COVID-19 vaccines are available on site. The Clinic is conveniently located in the heart of downtown across from the post office and is accessible through public transit. There is free parking for visitors in the Sears Alley Parking Garage. Please bring your parking ticket with you inside of the building so that we can offer you free parking. The public is encouraged to visit www.buncombeready.org or call the Ready Team at (828) 419-0095 for more information.

mountainx.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Coronavirus
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Asheville, NC
Health
Buncombe County, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Asheville, NC
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Vaccination Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Boy Scouts of America reaches pivotal agreement with victims

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday outlining a restructuring support agreement, or RSA, with...